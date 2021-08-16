Brother and sister mow 50 lawns for free to help people in need as part of non-profit challenge

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some kids may view cutting lawns as a chore, but for Justin and his sister Olivia, they view it as fun.

Justin and Olivia Charnoske have a passion for the outdoors and making lawns look great! Justin has been cutting lawns since the age of 5. Olivia, on the other hand, just started this summer.

Since Justin has been doing this for three years now, he's very particular about how he starts "I cut the grass, then I blow, and then I weed-wack," said 8-year-old Justin Charnock.

Kim Greer Justin and Olivia's mother found the perfect opportunity for them this summer cutting lawns through a non-profit group called raising men lawn care service. "I figured there are so many people in the community that needs help," said Kim Greer.

Justin and Olivia were helping folks not get tickets for overgrown grass. But they were also giving back to the community in a big way. "He cuts grass all the time. Why not make them do it or ask them to do it? I asked them both when they got home from school if that's something they want to do is to help people, and what did you guys both say?" "Yes!"

The founder of this challenge is Rodney Smith Jr. is based out of Huntsville Alabama and started the non-profit Raising Men Lawncare Service in 2015.

"So back in 2015, I came across an elderly man mowing his lawn. It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out. And that night, I decided to start mowing lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans here in Huntsville," said Rodney Smith Jr. Founder of Raising Men Lawncare Service.

The organization took off, and now everyone wants to help. The challenge is to cut 50 lawns for free for the elderly, veterans, single parents, and anyone in need. Those who reach the 50-yard goal, receive a t-shirt, a new lawnmower, a weed wacker, and a leaf blower. So far over 2,400 kids have participated in this challenge in 8 countries.

Over the weekend, Rodney came to Detroit to personally drop off new lawn equipment to Olivia and Justin since they completed the challenge. they have already put that new lawn equipment to good use.

The most lawns they cut in a single day were 12 in 92-degree heat. They said it was hard, but they kept pushing on collecting thank you's instead of cash "Let's just do one more, let’s just do one more, so they continue to go. I absolutely love the fact they are willing to go cut people's lawns and not ask for money in return," added Kim Greer.

Click here if you want to sign up for the challenge