Buddy's Pizza sold to group of Detroit-based investors

(WXYZ) — Detroit's iconic pizza chain Buddy's Pizza has been acquired by a Detroit-based group who say they grew up loving the Detroit culinary institution.

The group is led by Saber Ammori, Andrew Dickow, and Kevin Denha.

"For us, this is deeply personal," said Dickow, in a news release. "I still remember walking to Buddy's as a kid and grabbing a slice. The crust had that unmistakable crunch, the pizza felt premium in a way nothing else did, and it was the highlight of my day. Buddy's has always been more than a meal. It is a part of Detroit's fabric, and for a lot of us, it is tied to family, tradition, and memory."

"This is not just another transaction for us," said Denha. "It is a commitment to being good stewards of something that matters to Detroit. We are excited to work alongside the current team to protect what makes Buddy's special, and to focus on the areas that bring the brand closer to its best. Great hospitality, consistency, authenticity, and a product that lives up to the name."

"Buddy's represents something that cannot be easily replicated or manufactured," said Ammori. "It is a brand that was built over generations through consistency, pride in craft, and a deep connection to the community it serves. We view our role as protecting that legacy and building toward the future of the business in a way that respects what has come before."

Buddy's was founded on Detroit's east side in 1946.

"We are committed to doubling down on quality and authenticity, and staying true to what the brand stands for," said Dickow in announcing the purchase.