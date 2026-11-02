A string of business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park has led to an arrest, and police say the suspect's own actions helped get him caught.

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Business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park lead to arrest after suspect tried to cover security cameras

Police say the suspect targeted multiple businesses in Grosse Pointe Park, even covering security cameras with tape. But other cameras caught his movements, helping police track him down.

Police have been investigating multiple attempted break-ins across the city. Surveillance video from Fairfax Market captured the moment investigators say 42-year-old Joshua Pickering tried to cover up one of the cameras with tape.

Fairfax Market Manager Devon Jeffrey made the discovery.

"I came into the store everything was fine and dandy. Then the owner showed up and said that we almost had a break-in and some gentleman put some tape on a back camera back here," Jeffrey said.

That attempt to block a camera didn't keep investigators from identifying the suspect. Grosse Pointe Park police say they were able to see Pickering trying to break into Fairfax Market on another camera.

Once investigators had his image, they sent it around to other departments in the area, and it was picked up by St. Clair Shores police on Friday.

"He subsequently had multiple B&E tools with him drills and we were able to identify that was the suspect in our case," Grosse Pointe Park Police Det. Ryan Willmer said.

At Two Dudes Coffee on Charlevoix, Manager Emry Moose noticed someone tried drilling through their lock on Thursday. No one got in. As I came up to open I saw all of the metal shavings," Moose said.

"It was a failed B&E so like they're not going to come back during the day. I wasn't too worried. I just wanted to make sure our money wasn't stolen," Moose said.

For local businesses in Grosse Pointe Park, it's the kind of discovery no one wants to make.

"We don't want that stuff in this neighborhood," Jeffrey said.

Pickering faced a judge on Monday in Grosse Pointe Park, where he entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of burglar tools, a 10-year felony, and one count of attempted breaking and entering into a building with intent, a five-year felony.

"These are serious charges. We have one five-year felony and one ten-year felony," Judge John R. Parnell Jr. said.

His bond was set at $25,000, 10% cash or surety, and he must wear a GPS tether if released.

Detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

"If any other businesses in the city of Grosse Pointe Park have found any damage or anything they haven't reported to us give us a call," Willmer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

