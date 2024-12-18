Cage-free eggs ready to roll across Michigan grocery stores as new law begins

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan is all set to roll out its new law banning the sale and production of caged eggs across the state.

The law that was passed in 2019 will be enacted starting Dec. 31, 2024. This places Michigan among the 10 states in the country to ban the production of caged eggs.

But will this lead to an increase in egg prices? And who will it impact the most?

Egg Bar is one of the fresh new restaurants to hit the streets of Dearborn. The co-founder, Karl Makky, says they take pride in the food they serve.

Just about every item on the menu involves an egg.

"Even the bread has eggs in it," Makky said.

To crack this wide open, Egg Bar place uses more than 800 eggs a day, spending more than $5,000 a month. For them, eggs being important is an understatement.

"One hundred percent. Life for Egg Bar depends on eggs," Makky said.

It turns out all the eggs used at the restaurant are pasture-raised, cage-free eggs.

"Because that was our statement. We wanted to give the customer the best egg. And animal cruelty, we have a soft spot for animals," Makky said.

"So you must be welcoming this new rule which is coming to Michigan starting December 31st, any egg sold in Michigan has to be cage-free eggs," said Javed.

"Yes, I am. But I wish they would have done it from the very beginning. So now, the punishment is on the restaurant and on the customers," Makky said. "Because the prices are going to go up."

But Dr. Nancy Barr with Michigan Allied Poultry Industries has the other side.

"I don't think so. Again, the supply and the demand is really the major factor for egg prices. And because of the impacts of the highly pathogenic avian influenza over the past year or two... that's why you are seeing higher egg prices now," Barr said.

Hear more from Nancy Barr in the video player below:

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Nancy Barr talks about cage free egg law

Even though whole egg prices are set on the commodities market, in the long run, Barr says supply should not be an issue. And that's because the state law, which only allows the sale and production of cage-free eggs, was signed in 2019 and was given a five-year, phase-in period.

"Our farmers have been committed to moving in this direction, so they've been doing it over a number of years and they are ready to supply all the eggs Michigan needs," Barr said.

The new requirement exempts eggs produced at farms with less than 3,000 egg-laying hens. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will monitor the cage-free standard.

Barr says the quality and taste of the eggs won't change "a bit" and customers should not notice a difference.

"Only that the company that is selling the eggs has labeled the carton as such," Barr said.

Barr also says that even if egg prices rise in the new year, they will still be an affordable source of quality protein.