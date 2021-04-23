Call to Comcast leaves Bloomfield Hills customer suspecting flyer left on door is a scam

BLOOMFIELD HILLS (WXYZ) — A flyer left on the front door of a house in Bloomfield Hills had the homeowner promptly calling the number on it, but that's when he began to suspect something wasn't right.

The person on the other end of the line didn't seem very professional, so the homeowner suspected it was a scam and hung up.

He then called 1-800-Comcast to find out if the flyer was legit.

"Criminals are taking advantage of people," the homeowner told 7 Action News. "I would hate to see someone let some criminal into their home and no telling what would happen."

He said the Comcast representative told him it was a scam and to not let anyone inside his house.

7 Action News reached out to a Rob Ponto, senior manager of public relations for Comcast. And to our surprise, Ponto said the flyer is actually legit.

Ponto said representatives at their 800 number may not be aware of issues at the local level. He said he's unclear what happened in this particular situation, but that representatives should see a notation in their computer system when a flyer has been left at an address.

Ponto apologized for the inconvenience it may have caused the customer and said customers should always call the phone number on the flyer.

There is a potential problem with doing that. Crooks could make up a flyer, put their phone number on it, and pretend to be someone else when the number is called. It's why people often call the main phone number of a company to establish whether a worker is legitimate.

Still, Ponto urged people to call the number on the flyer and said the person answering the phone should be able to tell a customer their address and account number.