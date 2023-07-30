Campus Martius Park celebrates 20th years of community building

DETROIT (WXYZ — In the heart of Downtown Detroit, you will find the beautiful 1.7 acres of Campus Martius Park, an award-winning public space that has become one of the top hangout spots for people from all walks of life.

John Myers III is one of hundreds working at the park, which operates like a year-round destination.

"Transforming it from a summertime beautiful lawn to wintertime with a beautiful ice rink," said John Myers III, director of operations and public space with the Downtown Detroit Partnerships.

In fact, this year, the park is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

"We have hundreds and hundreds of chairs that we recycle through every year to see if we have the best one. Looking at the aspect we are 20 years old. What can we do to change this park? Is it expanding the rink, or adding a different screen. We are always talking about beautifying this park," said Myers.

A proud Detroiter, Njia Kai has a unique relationship with the park. Kai attended the park's inaugural ceremony back in June 2003.

"They created a theme for the park, calling it Detroit’s new gathering place, and that’s exactly what it became. And I saw that, and I got to pioneer programming," said Njia Kai, Programming & Special Events, Downtown Detroit Parks.

Campus Martius Park hosts 2000 events annually, of which Kai produces a good number of them.

A place that is actually Detroit’s point of origin, the park represents the vision for the city’s plan was originally laid out by Augustus Woodward in 1805.

"Has the meaning of the park changed for you or it's still the same?" asked 7 Action News.

"Like the trees here in the park, which were little trees, and offered little shades that were planted 20 years ago. The park has grown and so have I. And I’m very clear about the need here in our city to maintain a positive public image for our own self-esteem and for the world to know our better parts," said Kai.

Fast forward now, and Campus Martius Park is one of six parks in Downtown Detroit, playing a pivotal role in helping the city thrive, especially with major events, including the upcoming NFL Draft in 2024.

"The park, specifically, had a mission, of invigorating the city of Detroit, beginning its with downtown and hopefully moving that out into the larger community," said Kai.

From the weekly Movie Nights in the D series to Beach Parties at the urban beach, and the annual Detroit Tree Lighting, the park hosts thousands of thousands of visitors throughout the year.

"It really warms my heart to see folks come down here and enjoy this park," said Myers.

Campus Martius Park will host the Party in the Park fundraiser on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to help support the park and other Downtown Detroit public spaces.

The fundraiser will feature specialty cocktails and provide attendees with networking opportunities with board members, stakeholders, and Michigan leaders in business, government, and philanthropic sectors.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Bluewater Kings Band, Bruce Bailey House Music, and DJ Stacey Hotwaxx Hale.

The ticketed event is open to the public, and proceeds will further enhance Downtown Detroit parks.

For more info, head to downtowndetroit.org.

