DETROIT (WXYZ) — State health officials warn air quality could reach unhealthy levels as early as Wednesday, with haze likely visible in the sky. It is the first statewide wildfire smoke alert of the summer, and officials warn it could last for multiple days.

7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth is tracking the path of the smoke and says conditions will worsen throughout the day Wednesday. He says a shifting weather pattern — not just the fires themselves — is responsible for directing the smoke toward Southeast Michigan.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michigan, prompting statewide air quality alert

"That heat bubble that's been protecting us from the flow, that's why we've been dry and haven't had storms. That starts to break down a little bit, so the flow starts coming from Minnesota," Rexroth said.

Rexroth also warned that the worst air quality may come later in the day.

"By the time the sun goes down, people might be excited about a pretty sunset, but the quality is going to get worse and worse at that time," Rexroth said.

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While the poor air quality can sometimes be seen with the naked eye, a local Detroit startup company called JustAir tracks it through data collected from roughly 130 air quality monitors throughout Southeast Michigan.

JustAir's data maps use a network of monitors that can pinpoint air quality down to individual neighborhoods. The Detroit-based startup works with local governments including Detroit and Dearborn and is now operating in 13 states. JustAir's Founder Darren Riley says the company's core mission is keeping the public informed.

"You know better, you do better," Riley said. "If we have more information, we equip more people and spread more awareness. When events happen like this, people will be better prepared."

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Health officials warn that thick wildfire smoke contains particulates that can be unhealthy for everyone — but especially for those with conditions like asthma. Riley, who has asthma himself, says having advance information is critical to staying prepared.

"It's a good opportunity to make sure my rescue inhaler is filled... that's why forecasting is so important, to make sure you have what you need," Riley said.

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose state is also dealing with the effects of the fires, says the situation is likely to grow.

"I think it's inevitable that we're going to see quite a few more and I think we're going to see some spread on this. We will do our best to do what we can to contain," Walz said.

Walz added that the region may be at the beginning of a prolonged stretch of fire activity.

"I just kind of think we're on the front end of what's going to be a long summer on the wildfire front," Walz said.

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