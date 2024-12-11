Cancer-causing chemicals used in homes and workplaces banned by EPA

In today’s Health Alert, the US Environmental Protection Agency has banned two cancer-causing solvents, TCE and PCE. One of them has been used so widely that it’s found in drinking water across the country.

I’m glad to hear about the EPA’s ban because it’s not okay to keep using harmful chemicals when safer options are available.

Now, TCE, or trichloroethylene, is a volatile organic compound. It’s commonly used in manufacturing, especially for cleaning and degreasing metal. It can also be found in paints, sealants, and coatings. This chemical has been around since the 1920s and has been widely used. Unfortunately, between 4.5% and 18% of US-tested drinking water sources have some TCE contamination.

When it comes to cancer, a recent analysis reports that exposure to TCE is linked to several types, especially kidney, liver, cervix, and lymphatic cancers. It can also cause problems with the nervous system, immune system, and reproduction.

As for PCE, or perchloroethylene, this is a human-made volatile liquid solvent. It’s often used in dry cleaning, manufacturing, and automobile repair. You can also find it in products like spot removers, wood cleaners, and glues. Most exposure comes from breathing in the fumes, but it can also leak into the ground and contaminate water. When it comes to cancer, PCE is linked to various types, including brain, kidney, liver, and testicular cancers. Furthermore, the immune system, nervous system, and reproductive system can also be harmed.

So here's the big question: When will the bans take place, and can people get these out of their drinking water?

The EPA will ban most uses of TCE within one year. There are some exceptions, like in the defense sector.

For PCE, the ban on dry cleaning will roll out over the next decade. However, in six months, no new dry-cleaning machines will be allowed to use PCE. The EPA will also phase out PCE in many industrial uses within three years.

In the meantime, people working in these industries who use these chemicals should be aware of the potential risks – and carefully follow safety guidelines.

As for removing TCE and PCE from drinking water, homeowners can use activated carbon filtration, which traps the chemicals. Another option is reverse osmosis, which filters them out. If you’re concerned about contamination, it’s also a good idea to have your water tested. That way, you’ll know what you’re dealing with before deciding on the best treatment option.

