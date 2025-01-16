Cancer deaths down overall, but up in women and younger adults, study finds

(WXYZ) — A new report shows big changes in cancer trends across the U.S. While cancer deaths have dropped overall, more women and younger adults are being diagnosed.

This annual report from the American Cancer Society has both good news and concerns. The good news is that cancer deaths have dropped by 34% between 1991 and 2022. That’s thanks to earlier detection, better treatments and public health efforts.

But here’s the concern: deaths from cancers like pancreatic, uterine and liver are still rising.

We’re also seeing some new trends. For women under 50, cancer rates are now 82% higher than men in the same age range. That gap was only 51% back in 2002. This jump may be due to higher rates of breast and thyroid cancers in younger women, while melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and prostate cancer rates are dropping in younger men.

Another big shift is that for the first time, women aged 50 to 64 are being diagnosed with cancer more often than men in that age group. And women under 65 also have a greater risk of developing lung cancer than men.

Plus, we still see racial disparities. Native Americans face cancer rates that are double or triple those of white Americans for kidney, liver, stomach and cervical cancers. And Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to die from prostate, stomach and uterine cancers.

The report doesn’t say why these increases are happening, but lifestyle habits like drinking alcohol, not exercising and eating ultra-processed foods raise cancer risk.

Obesity is another big factor. According to the American Cancer Society, excess weight causes twice as many cancer cases in women than men. It’s also tied to a rise in endometrial cancer in younger women.

We also need to consider generational changes. Older adults were often more active and ate fewer processed foods than younger generations today. Environmental exposures, like radon or air pollution, may also contribute. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.

So, what can you do to stay healthy?



Adopt a healthy lifestyle: eat more whole foods, cut back on processed foods, sugary drinks, and alcohol and stay active to maintain a healthy weight.

Reduce environmental risks: test your home for radon and limit exposure to air pollution.

Stay current on vaccines and cancer screenings: vaccines like HPV can prevent certain cancers. Screenings catch cancer early when it’s most treatable.

Making these changes won’t eliminate your risk entirely, but they can help protect your health and lead to big benefits.

