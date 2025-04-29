'She was a loving child': Candlelight vigil held where London Thomas' body was found

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cedric Salisbury walked toward the corner of Millard Street and Sherman Avenue on Monday night. He said the intersection had just gained any sort of significance the night before.

That's when he got the news that the body of his 17-year-old daughter London Thomas had been found in the area.

The location is just four blocks from her home, and Salisbury met up with dozens of other loved ones for her candlelight vigil.

"Justice for London for me means everything right now. I'm so heartbroken. I just ...," he paused and sighed. "I need answers. I have no answers. I want answers."

Dozens lit candles and released balloons.

"It shows she was a loving child... well-loved," Connie Ford, one of Thomas' aunts, told 7 News Detroit.

"She was just a happy, friendly kid. She'll do your hair if your hair wasn't done. She was just a good kid, and this is sad whoever did this. They could have beat her up, and let her go."

Thomas' aunts and her grandmother expressed gratitude that she was found, although not how they had hoped. They have so many questions like why she was killed and who the two people are that police have in custody.

Back on April 17, the FBI and police searched Thomas' 23-year-old boyfriend's home in Inkster.

"London didn't deserve this at all. And if you know something, tell something. That's wrong with the world now. Tell if you know something. Tell it," Jestina Martin, Thomas' grandmother, said.

"And whoever did, this to my grandbaby, I want justice. I want ya'll to suffer like she suffered in that car. I want ya'll to suffer in the penitentiary," she added.

Ford said, "All we can do is just wait and hope for justice because she was too sweet to be done like this."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

