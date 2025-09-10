'Can't believe he's gone': Family mourns father killed in crash, man who escaped hospital charged

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 47-year-old man who escaped from police custody at Garden City Hospital last week now faces an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody, on top of charges related to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed 44-year-old Nicholas Cogswell.

Antonio Hollingsworth was driving without a valid license when he caused the crash that killed Cogswell, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Watch our previous report when Antonio Hollingsworth escaped police custody below:

'My instincts kicked in': Man recognizes Garden City hospital escapee, calls 911

Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 2, Cogswell was riding his motorcycle north on Inkster Road near Avondale Street when a car allegedly driven by Hollingsworth pulled out of a liquor store parking lot and hit him. Cogswell was severely injured and died in the hospital days later.

"All of his kids were there by his bedside holding his hand until he was gone, and I still can't believe he's gone," said Correana Turek-Cogswell, the victim's daughter.

Family of Nicholas Cogswell An undated courtesy photo of Nicholas Cogswell

Turek-Cogswell described her father as someone who loved family, friends and his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

"He was always my first call and he was the first call for a lot of people... He’d give you the shirt of his back and the food off his plate," Turek-Cogswell said. “His energy was just there. Everyone knew when he was around, his presence was enough.”

Family of Nicholas Cogswell An undated courtesy photo of Nicholas Cogswell

While Cogswell's family was by his side at the hospital, Inkster police had taken Hollingsworth to Garden City Hospital, where he managed to escape from his handcuffs. Police conducted a roughly five-hour manhunt before finding and arresting him just a few blocks away.

"I was terrified because we only live, our home is only a couple blocks from Garden City Hospital and I made a post like we need to find him now," Turek-Cogswell said.

At the time of the crash, police say Hollingsworth was absconding parole for an armed robbery conviction and didn't have a valid license. He also was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance. The attempted escape adds another charge as Cogswell's family continues to mourn.

“My dad was my biggest provider, my comfort, my safety net and he was helping me navigate life,” Turek-Cogswell said.

WXYZ

Cogswell's family has launched a GoFundMe to help with added expenses. They urge others to watch for motorcycles, wear helmets and, above all, be kind to others.

"Let's just keep his memory alive, let's keep his smile alive and everyone be safe," Turek-Cogswell said.

Hollingsworth was arraigned on Monday and given a $100,000 bond with 10%. He's due back in court on Sept. 17.

Link to fundraiser: https://gofund.me/75c83c9a3

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

