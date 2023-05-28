Canterbury Village celebrates 30th anniversary with full calendar of events

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village, the wholesome family destination in Orion Township, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

The homegrown concept has played a significant role in helping local businesses thrive and even give back to the community.

Friends of 5 years, Laressa Mems and Kailey Temple, love coming to Canterbury Village with their kids.

"We enjoy watching our boys grow up together and the fact they enjoy the same things, is the icing on the cake, and this place has so great with all the events that happen here," said Mems.

The wholesome family destination is spread across 21 acres and has something for everyone. For instance, Alison Nold got married here in 2012.

"What was it like getting married here?" asked 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed.

"Oh it was great. It was a blizzard the day before, so it was a beautiful winter wedding. We took pictures at the carousel, we walked around and had it in the big room up there," said Nold.

This year, Canterbury Village is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the owner Keith Aldridge is excited about the future.

"I want to build a place on Saturdays and Sundays where people can come and decompress. Spend some great family time together, do some late shopping, create some great memories, and take some great selfies... you can't get any better selfies than dragons and dinos can ya?" said Aldridge.

After taking over the business from his late father, Keith transformed the place from a Christmas destination to a year-round venue. Each year, Canterbury Village hosts several events to support local businesses and to create employment opportunities. Keith says Canterbury Village plays an important role within the Orion Township community and beyond.

"I lost my father a couple of weeks ago, and for this to thrive and continue his legacy, I don't want to sound corny, but it's super important to me," said Aldridge.

Part of the legacy is the charity aspect of the business. Over the years, Canterbury Village has contributed thousands of dollars to various philanthropic organizations, including Jay's Juniors and the Bottomless Toy Chest.

"And we have our own village food pantry here at Canterbury Village. Which me and wife and the pastor for Woodside are super proud of. We feed hundreds of people every week," said Aldridge.

"Isn't it cool to have a place like this in metro Detroit," asked Javed.

"Yes, it is awesome. Its local, it's a town, and we come here as often as possible," said Ed, Nold's father-in-law.

"Yeah I grew up in Northville, and I didn't know this was here at all, before I had my wedding here," said Nold.

"It's easy to come to. It's easy to navigate. I didn't realize, every time we come, we look at the little buildings and shops and everything that is available. We don't utilize it as much, but we should definitely start doing that," said Temple.

Visit www.canterburyvillage.com to check out the 2023 event calendar.