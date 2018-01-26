Canton bank robbery suspect charged, allegedly took four hostages

(WXYZ) - The man who allegedly robbed Citizens Bank in Canton on Wednesday has been identified by police.

Devin Rodriguez has been charged with attempted bank robbery and brandishing a firearm.

He allegedly pulled a pistol when he entered the bank on Thursday and announced he was robbing the bank.

Officials say he ordered the victim teller to remove money from the vault and she pressed the panic alarm when she entered it.

When Canton police officers arrived at the bank, they said the man had taken three bank employees and one customer hostage. Crisis negotiators began engaging Rodriguez in negotiations to release the hostages.

Additionally, a silver Ford Focus with a Michigan license plate was found running across the street from the bank.

A local business called Canton Police, telling them the Ford had been parked with the engine running for over an hour.

After releasing the hostages, Rodriguez surrendered to officers by walking out of the bank with his hands raised.

Citizens Bank will be closed until Monday due to the incident.