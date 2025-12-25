Canton family's elaborate Christmas display brings holiday joy to neighborhood and beyond

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Canton family has transformed their home into a spectacular Christmas wonderland that's drawing visitors from across metro Detroit, creating a magical experience that goes far beyond typical holiday decorations.

For four years, Katharine Pacheco and her husband have been turning their house into an elaborate light show, collecting decorations from Facebook Marketplace and traveling to states like Chicago, Kentucky and Tennessee to make their holiday display come to life.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Canton family turns home into elaborate light display for the holidays

"This turned into a small hobby that I probably got a little extreme with, but I'm OK with it," Pacheco said.

WXYZ

The display features everything from garden gnomes on the ground to Santa's sleigh on the roof, creating an impressive spectacle that captivates visitors of all ages.

"We like to look at the lights and of course, kids have so much fun looking at all the decorations and stuff," said Pawankumar Chauvhari, who brought his family to see the display.

WXYZ

Children visiting the display are particularly enchanted by the variety of characters and decorations scattered throughout the property.

"I saw Mickey Mouse and minions, like a lot," one young visitor observed.

"I saw many Santas, even though there's one Santa," another child noted.

The interactive nature of the display sets it apart from other holiday decorations. Santa has been visiting the house all month long, taking pictures with families every weekend and listening to Christmas wishes.

WXYZ

"This one is really cool, and Santa is here, so we had to see Santa!" said Judy Meador, who traveled from Dearborn Heights to visit.

For Pacheco, the elaborate display fulfills a childhood dream inspired by a neighbor's decorations.

"It's fun, it's fun. That's all I can say. When I was a kid, we lived across the street from a neighbor who decorated really big and I would walk up and down the sidewalk and say 'one day, I want that,'" Pacheco said.

WXYZ

The family's efforts have created more than just a visual spectacle — they've built a community gathering place that brings joy during the holiday season.

"I can't describe the feeling of everyone just coming out and enjoying this. We get a lot of compliments. We get a lot of people telling us they had a bad day and we brighten their day," Pacheco said.

The Christmas display will continue running until at least the first of the year, giving families more opportunities to experience the holiday magic.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.