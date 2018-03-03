CAPTURED: Viewer tip leads to arrest of Detroit's Most Wanted James Wilson

(WXYZ) - Last night we told you about Detroit’s Most Wanted Criminal James Wilson, sought for a violent armed robbery on Detroit’s east side.

Saturday, he was captured as a direct result of a WXYZ viewer’s tip.

Police say Wilson pistol-whipped and robbed a man during a setup in January. Wilson’s girlfriend lured the man to an apartment on the east side of Detroit for a date.

“James Wilson jumps out of the closet armed with a pistol, he pistol whips him, smacks him around a bit, puts a gun in his mouth and basically made him strip down all his clothes and he robs him,” U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said. “Took everything he had on him. The victim fearing for his live is naked standing there, between the suspect and the person he was meeting. He eventually backs up, dives out of the window completely naked and runs for fear of his life and escapes.”

The U.S. Marshals say the victim was seriously injured in the fall.

“Wilson has a criminal history, multiple narcotics, stolen vehicles and this assault to go on top of this, larceny, weapons this guy is a career offender,” Garcia said.

The U.S. Marshals say Wilson is a west side native but had ties everywhere and may have been hiding out in the suburbs of metro Detroit.

There was a cash reward for any information leading to Wilson’s arrest.