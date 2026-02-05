DTW officials release surveillance video showing car crashing into McNamara Terminal

(WXYZ) — During a Thursday afternoon news conference, officials with Detroit Metro Airport spoke about the investigation into the car that crashed into the McNamara Terminal last month.

They also released surveillance video showing the crash and aftermath from a number of different angles.

Video shows car crashing into McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

A number of 9,000-pound concrete barriers have been installed at Metro Airport at all terminals following the crash into the McNamara Terminal nearly two weeks ago. However, officials say these barriers, called Jersey barriers, are temporary while a more permanent solution is researched.

Officials stress they must consult with engineers and architects to determine the best solution so that they do not create additional problems at the facility due to the tiered nature of the McNamara terminal's design.

The incident occurred on a Friday night when a driver crashed through the terminal, though fortunately, no one was injured. The Wayne County Airport Authority says the investigation continues. The suspect is undergoing psychological screening, and officials say they are still awaiting toxicology results and are working to obtain data from the car.

"I've been with the airport for 27 years, and what occurred on January 23rd at the McNamara Terminal is unprecedented. It has definitely changed our security posture," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement. "As a result of what happened, you will see 9,000-pound cement barriers are in place."

The barriers are now staggered at every DTW terminal as a security upgrade to prevent similar incidents.

Newton says the driver is undergoing a medical evaluation, and police will present their findings to the prosecutor's office. He adds that the airport is more secure now than it was last week.