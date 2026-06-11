Car crashes into office building in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren emergency crews are on scene of a car that crashed into a one-story office building on Thursday morning.

The crash happened into the office building at 28001 Schoenherr Rd., at the intersection of Schoenherr and Martin.

Chopper 7 video shows the Durango crashed almost all the way through the building with the back window broken out. Police say no serious injuries have been reported.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Car crashes into building in Warren

7 News Detroit Warren reporter Peter Maxwell is at the scene working to learn more information. We will update this story as we learn more.