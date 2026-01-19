Car crashes into Ypsilanti home, injures 2 children and displaces family of 8

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A car crashed into a mobile home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park in Ypsilanti Sunday evening, injuring two children and displacing a family of eight.

Antionet Boyd was home with her five children around 8:05 p.m. when she says she heard a loud noise and items started falling as if there was an earthquake. The impact moved the entire mobile home off its foundation, making it uninhabitable.

"We just left Sky Zone and we was home for about 20 minutes," Boyd said. "Next thing you know, the whole house just moved."

Her 12-year-old son, Terrance Brown III, was the one who called police after the crash.

"Everything just jumped up and then I looked up, and my TV hit my head and I fell," Brown said.

Antionet Boyd Car into home

Brown was treated at a local hospital for his injuries. His 6-year-old sister also sustained minor injuries in the crash but did not seek medical treatment.

The family became trapped in the home and had to be rescued by first responders when the foundation moved, and the stairs leading up to their door blocked them from opening it.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, Boyd believes speeding and icy conditions were contributing factors.

"Ice and speeding for sure, because you can't tell me you wasn't speeding for that to happen," Boyd said, pointing to her damaged home.

The family says speeding has been an ongoing problem in their neighborhood. Terrance Brown Jr., Boyd's partner, pointed out that the street leading up to their home, Linda Drive, is the only one in the mobile home park without speed bumps.

"It's speed bumps all going this way up the main street and all through the neighborhood, but on this specific street, there's no speed bumps at all, it just don't make no sense," Brown said.

WXYZ Terrance Brown Jr. examining the damage to his hone with his son, Terrance Brown III

The leasing office was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday when we attempted to get a comment. Sun Communities, which owns the property, has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding safety and speed bumps.

The family now faces the challenge of finding new housing during an already difficult time.

"My emotions are everywhere. I have three kids' birthdays that's in January, I have one that's in four days so we don't know how that's gonna work out and then just not knowing what's the next move right now," Boyd said.

While they have renters' insurance, the damage is significant and the home is unstable. A fundraiser has been set up to help them relocate.

