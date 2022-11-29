Watch Now
News

Actions

Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning

Posted at 5:46 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 05:52:35-05

(WXYZ) — Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County. The crash forced all NB lanes at the Brush Street entrance to close.

7 Action News reporter Peter Maxwell says people on the scene believe that the car that crashed onto the freeway actually fell on top of another vehicle.

It is still unclear as to what caused the crash and the incident is still under investigation.

Police say the driver who went through the overpass only suffers from a broken ankle.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!