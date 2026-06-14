HARRISON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A classic car show at St. Clair Metro Park on Sunday was more than a display of gleaming vehicles — it was a fundraiser for a nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Watch Faraz's report below

Car show raises funds for domestic violence nonprofit founded by survivor

The event, called Cruisin to the Beach, raised money for Healing Choices, a Warren-based resource center that assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

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"The purpose behind it is it's all about domestic violence awareness," Healing Choices founder Cindy Kupinski said.

"100% of the proceeds go to Healing Choices. It's a resource center," Kupinski said.

Cindy launched the nonprofit nearly 3 years ago alongside her husband, Dave Kupinski. Dave owns an auto repair shop and helped organize the car show as a way to support his wife's mission.

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"I own an auto repair shop... And my wife's passion, and due to her past, right, I'm going to support my wife and make her dreams come true to help others," Dave said.

Cindy is herself a domestic violence survivor. She says the abuse began when she was 2 years old.

PHOTO OF CINDY

"Unfortunately, I was the victim of childhood abuse and trauma and it just lasted all my life. And unfortunately, the typical, typical cycle, my first husband, he was abusive. So I got out of that relationship. And then my second ex-husband, he was extremely abusive. Me and my two little kids, we ended up going into hiding," Cindy said.

"My perception of love when I was little was being raped and torture... It got to the point that through my adult life, I would do anything just to get a hug or just to get any type of love because I never had it my whole life," she said.

Twenty years ago, Cindy met Dave, and their relationship deepened as he worked to help her heal.

"Praying a lot, talking to her, just being with her, just listening sometimes. When I first met her, I could see not the person that was hurt, but the person that she is, the person that she wants to be," Dave said.

Cindy says one of the most misunderstood aspects of domestic violence is why victims stay.

"I think the biggest thing is why the women stay. It's not that easy. because the perpetrators, they get a little bit more of control and a little bit more control until you think that you have to stay there," she said.

Dave has witnessed firsthand the impact Healing Choices has had on the people it serves.

"Some of the moms that I've had an opportunity to meet that have come through Healing Choices and just to see how she kind of lifts them up from when they come in to they have a sense of peace and purpose when they leave. It is just amazing," he said.

When asked if she still struggles with what happened to her, Cindy was candid.

"I do. It will always be a part of who I am. It gets easier and easier with time," she said.

Together with their blended family of 6 children, Cindy and Dave say they want to show that healing is possible. When asked what the most important thing someone can do for a victim is, Cindy's answer was simple.

"Believe them," she said.

Healing Choices is an emergency resource center that relies on donations to continue its mission. To learn more or to help, visit the Healing Choices Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

