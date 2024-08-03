Cars in Warren targeted with BB gun, police investigating

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Warren are on the lookout for someone shooting cars with a BB gun. So far, police say at least eight reports have been made this week in the northeast section of the city near 13 Mile and Hoover roads and 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

In home surveillance video, you can hear the shots of what police believe is a BB gun ringing out just off the screen. Then, the suspects car drives off, leaving behind shattered glass and a costly mess for the Koperski family to clean up.

“It's very scary to have someone shooting guns at your car,” Kathy Koperski said.

“You can see how it’s all shattered," Kenneth Koperski said pointing at the back window of the car. "There was the pellet hole right over there.”

The Koperski's were home when shots rang out just past 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The BBs or possibly pellets hit his wife’s Chevrolet Blazer, striking the front windshield and back window and shattering both windows on the driver's side.

Surveillance video shows driver take off after shooting at cars with BB gun:

“It's unfortunate," Kenneth Koperski said. "It's an inconvenience and it's time consuming and it's costly.”

The Koperski’s car wasn’t the only one damaged. Their next door neighbor, who was also parked in the street, had their windows shot out. One of the BBs even hit their home leaving a hole in a window.

Warren police said the reports they've taken happened between Wednesday and Thursday.

Joseph Wiegand lives in the area and has seen reports on a neighborhood app. He says he’s been constantly talking to neighbors and checking his own Ring cameras, making sure this doesn't happen to them.

“Everybody’s talking about it. Everyone knows these guys are out there doing what they’re doing,” Wiegand said. "It's kinda disappointing. You expect more out of people and hope people care about their community and care about people more than that.”

Kenneth Koperski says his family's car will be fixed soon and now, they’ll only park in the driveway, hoping what happened to them doesn't happen again.

“I hope they eventually get caught because if they did as many as we heard they did, that could be very, very costly,” Kenneth Koperski said.

Warren police made it clear they believe the damage is caused by BBs and not real bullets. They’re still gathering video and investigating.

If you have any information on the case contact Warren Police Department Detective Martinez at 586-574-4763.