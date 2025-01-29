Catholic bishops in Michigan send note urging support for immigrant families

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, Catholic bishops from across Michigan sent out a note regarding their stance on immigration and a call to action to politicians.

“For us, it’s not about politics. It’s the humanitarian dimension,” said Monsignor Charles Kosanke, a minister at Basilica of Sainte Anne.

Kosanke is a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

WXYZ

He says supporting immigrants and refugees is rooted in the Catholic faith and that’s why it’s so important for Catholic leaders to speak on the recent events surrounding immigration.

“Not to say or do anything would be tone deaf and really not living out our mission,” Kosanke said.

Related video: Rashida Tlaib & other officials speak at Know Your Rights press conference

Rashida Tlaib & other officials speak at Know Your Rights press conference

The note sent out by the Michigan Catholic Conference is below:

A Pastoral Note to Migrants by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

“Sometimes, the breadwinner of the family is deported but then the family loses that income so that’s when we spring into action in a sense of trying to provide food and other basic necessities,” Kosanke said.

Right next door to the Basilica of Sainte Anne is Escuela Avancemos Academy, which has many students who come from immigrant families.

“They’re scared and they’re fearful, and rightfully so because we are crossing a bridge of unknown,” said Derrick Davis, an administrator at Escuela Avancemos.

WXYZ Derrick Davis

He says he appreciates the support the Catholic church is giving to immigrants families.

“Makes me feel thankful and grateful that we have people who willingly reach out to have our backs knowing that we are facing the unknown,” Davis said.

Meanwhile as for Monsignor Kosanke:

“Every single country does have a right to secure its borders… and to prevent human trafficking, drugs coming across the border. Now when it comes to immigrants, they're human people, so they need to be treated humanly,” he said.