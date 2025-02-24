Catholics in Metro Detroit praying for Pope Francis after leader placed in critical condition with pneumonia

Catholics here locally and globally are praying that their beloved pope will pull through his medical challenges. That's because many around the world see Pope Francis as humanity's beacon of hope.

The 88-year-old Pope is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Archbishop Allen Vigneron posted on Facebook over the weekend, requesting that all Archdiocese of Detroit parishes ask God to grant the Pope comfort, healing and strength in this time of trial.

Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church since 2013, but he's not just a religious figure. Many identify him as a critical voice for various geopolitical and human rights issues globally.

WXYZ

“I just like the way and his humanity is spoken through people, how he’s felt through people, how he’s felt through people, how he wants the immigration, helping the immigrants come in, how we should help. That’s basically…I just liked his humanity," said local Parishioner Pete McQuade.

WXYZ

“He’s a vigor of Christ," said Vatican journalist Teresa Tomeo. "But, he’s also a much loved leader because he’s the head of the Vatican City-State. And, is one that is very concerned about world peace. The situation in Israel, the situation in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine. And so, we looked to him for input obviously not only as Catholics, a matter of faith and morals. But, also what’s going on in the world and looking at it through a Catholic lens.”

The Catholic community continues to pray for the Pontiff, as they're hoping he can pull through.