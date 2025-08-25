'Caught my eye': Allen Park gets colorful with new Paint the Park mural project

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Allen Park is getting a colorful makeover over the next few weeks as part of "Paint the Park," a new multiyear initiative bringing vibrant murals to local businesses.

The project is creating excitement among residents like Emma Enriquez, who noticed the artwork immediately.

"It definitely caught my eye and I was like wow, that's really good," Enriquez said.

The initiative came about when the Allen Park Downtown Development Authority reached out to The Mural People, a metro Detroit-based organization that works with downtown development authorities on large-scale art installations.

"So, the Allen Park DDA approached me and said we want some murals, so we were happy to oblige," Michelle Tanguay said.

Tanguay is the founder of The Mural People. Artists from as far as Belgium are creating eight new murals on business walls ahead of the city's Made in Michigan Festival beginning Sept. 12.

"Each mural, we really try to touch on a little bit of Allen Park history — the past, present or future of what we hope to see," Tanguay said.

One example is new artwork outside Alexander's Cleaners on Allen Road, highlighting the city's status as home of the Detroit Lions. The mural features former Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger, who now teaches drafting and architecture at Allen Park High School.

"They've been a great member of our community and a great asset, and I wanted to show thanks to them for being here and I thought this was a good way of doing that," Alex Alexander, the owner of Alexander's Cleaners, said.

Schlesinger said "most people don't know this but during the offseasons, I used to go back and substitute teach. I actually taught two years at the University Nebraska."

Schlesinger says it's an honor to see his image as part of the initiative.

"Allen Park is a great — blue collar, great community here," Schlesinger said.

Ben Hughes, director of the Allen Park Downtown Development Authority, hopes the artwork not only adds beauty but also brings extra attention to the city's businesses.

"Certainly, we would hope they would come in and talk to the business owner and maybe come away saying I want to go to that business and support them, and that's part of an economic development tool," Hughes said.

Artist Kevin Burdick says seeing the community's positive reactions has already made the project worthwhile.

"Them giving their approval is that final seal that makes me happy when I go home at night, knowing I'm making a little difference in their commute every day," Burdick said.

Additional murals will be added to businesses in the years to come.

