Caught on camera: Girl's specialized bike stolen from Wyandotte family's backyard

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte woman says a thief recently stole a customized bike right from her backyard earlier this week.

“We want want the bike back.. you need to know what you did is wrong and it’s not OK to take things that aren’t yours,” Nicole Collins of Wyandotte said.

The bike Collins is referring to has a special attachment on it meant for her 9-year-old daughter.

“This is really the only way that she can ride a bike. She is 9 years old, but she’s about 2 years or so, developmentally delayed. She had a lot of medical issues at birth. She still does have a feeding tube and a little bit of physical deficits,” Collins said.

Collins says one of her daughter’s favorite activities is going for a bike ride.

“She will ask me to go on a bike ride starting at 6:30 in the morning when she wakes up — all day 'can we go for a bike ride? Can we go for a bike ride' until we actually go for a bike ride,” Collins said.

Collins has home surveillance video of what appears to be a man opening their back gate and grabbing the bike.

“It makes me feel very terrible and violated honestly like I thought we lived in a semi-safe neighborhood. Nothing that I know of since I’ve lived there for three years has ever happened like this,” Collins said.

She did report the bike stolen to the Wyandotte Police Department.

Collins says she hopes the bike is found sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want anybody to feel like they need to buy us a bike or anything like that. I have the money to go buy another bike. It’s mostly the principal of like it’s our bike, we have had memories on it obviously too, but I just want our bike back,” Collins said.

If you have any information about where the Collin’s family bike is, you can contact Wyandotte Police at 734-324-4405.