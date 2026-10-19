CBSA seizes nearly 280 pounds of cocaine at Ambassador Bridge last month

Two Canadians are in custody and facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to enter Canada from the United States with hundreds of pounds of cocaine.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says Vasyl Galychyn, 61, and Anton Chernyshov, 41, both of Mississauga, Ontario, were arrested on Sept. 11 at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry.

Officers seized nearly 280 pounds of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck after using a dog to inspect the attached trailer.

Canada Border Services Agency Suspected cocaine seized at the Ambassador Bridge on September 11, 2026.

The two men and the seized narcotics were transferred by CBSA officers to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The seizure of this significant quantity of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge demonstrates our government’s action to protect Canadians from the threat of cross-border organized crime and illicit drugs. I commend The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their work to protect Canadians and strengthen public safety,” Ontario Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement.

Galychyn and Chernyshov are charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking .

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ontario.