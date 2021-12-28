CDC recommending shorter COVID isolation time for all infected by COVID-19

(WXYZ) — The CDC is changing its guidelines on isolation for those who test positive for the coronavirus. They are also shortening isolation time for those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

The CDC says if you test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, you can now quarantine for 5 days instead of 10 followed by wearing a mask around others for at least 5 more days.

Beaumont Health System’s Dr. Asha ShaJahan says the change reflects new data that shows people are most contagious 2 days before they show symptoms and 3 days after.

“But they still are recommending that you should be masking for five days after the initial five days of quarantining,” she said.

Dr. Shajahan also says since more people are vaccinated the symptoms are less severe and people can beat the virus at home.

“Many people are getting the virus. Not many are getting severely sick,” Dr. Shajahan said.

That's why the CDC says fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need quarantine, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

What’s more, medical experts are now recommending for the focus be more on the number of people being hospitalized or dying from the virus instead of just looking at the infection rate.

“Sometimes people can get overwhelmed when they look at the numbers like, 'OMG now were going into 2022 and we still have so many cases of COVID. What is going on? This thing is never-ending,'” Dr. Shajahan said.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the US, doctors are recommending to get vaccinated as data shows it's still the best defense against the virus as well as continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing wherever possible.

.