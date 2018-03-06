Cedar Point raises daily gate ticket price to $72

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) - It just became a little bit more expensive to visit Cedar Point.

The popular amusement park has raised its gate ticket price by $5 and it will now cost $72 for a day ticket to the park if you buy it at the gate.

Prices are still cheaper for those who plan ahead of time and buy online. Right now, they are running a special where everyone pays at the kids' price, just $45. Those tickets are valid for any public day during the season through Oct. 28, 2018.

The amusement park will opens the gates for its 149th season on May 5, with the world's first hyper hybrid roller coaster, Steel Vengeance.

Steel Vengeance is replacing Mean Streak, and will reach heights higher than 200 feet and speeds up to 74 mph. I talso includes a 90-degree drop and four inversions.

A hybrid roller coaster is one that has a wooden frame with steel tracks. It will have 27.2 seconds of airtime, the most of any roller coaster in the world.

When it opens in May 2018, Cedar Point will have five roller coasters with first drops of 90 degrees or more, making it the most in the world.