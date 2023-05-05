Cedar Point to open this Saturday!

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point opens this Saturday for its 2023 season!

The Sandusky, Ohio staple will be open on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to kick off the summer fun.

The park’s hours through the end of the season are as follows:



10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 7-8, May 11-15, and May 18-25

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays May 26-June 15

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays May 22-June 15

10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 16-July 3

10 a.m.-11 p.m. July 4

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays July 5-Aug. 20

10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, July 7-Sept. 2

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays Aug. 21-31

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 3

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 9

6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays Sept. 14-Oct. 26

11 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 15-Oct. 28

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 8-Oct. 29.

The 18-acre park features 17 different water attractions and more than 71 rides. There are also three kid areas on the property.

This year, Cedar Point says it's lowering its admission costs.

RELATED: Cedar Point reportedly lowers the price of admission for 2023

According to the website, it will cost $80 for a gate admission, down from $85 in 2022, and up from $75 in 2021.

The website reports that the last time prices dropped was in 2006 when it was from $44.95 to $39.95.

People can still get discounted daily tickets on the website, however.

A daily admission ticket online is $49.99, and a 2023 summer pass is $105. A Gold Pass, which includes the waterpark, is $140 for the season.