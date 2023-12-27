Celebrating Kwanzaa: World's largest kinara lit in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Tuesday night, Detroiters gathered for the lighting of the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara at Campus Martius Park.

It's the second year for the event. According to organizers, it is the world's largest kinara and it stands at more than 30 feet.

The celebration of African American heritage and culture was established in 1966 by activist Maulana Karenga. Annually, Kwanzaa kicks off Dec. 26 and lasts through Jan. 1.

Kyla Taylor, who attended the lighting, described the atmosphere as, "People proud to be Black, proud to be here. I mean, the music is going. Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s coming together."

Kwanzaa is built on seven principles, They include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Councilman Scott Benson said those principles represent Detroiters and so for the second year, he’s one of the people instrumental in bringing it back to the city.

“So, this is a great feeling of accomplishment. This is the city of Detroit showing that everyone’s culture matters and Black culture matters as well," Benson told 7 Action News.

Each of the seven principles are practiced over the course of the seven-day holiday. Organizers said each night, a candle will be lit representing each principle.

Taylor and her family came to watch the lighting of the unity candle.

“It was important (to attend) because as Black people, we have to embrace our culture, be proud, be very invested in unity and supporting each other," she explained.

Those are values and principles her family said they look to pass on to their children while they are young.

Donald Lindsay said, “That was personally my experience in Ohio. I had teachers and people in the community who taught from elementary onward about Black culture in the academic sense (and) in a cultural sense. Just trying to make sure that we have a proud sense of self.”

7 Action News spoke with Njia Kai. The Downtown Detroit Parks special events producer said those who recognize Kwanzaa discuss each principle daily and the kinara erected in Campus Martius serves as a visual reminder for passersby.

“And so, having the kinara in the park really allows for us not to forgot that this is the season of Kwanzaa and that these seven principles are central to building good people, good communities, good families and so, we’re really happy that this is part of now downtown Detroit," Kai explained.