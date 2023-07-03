Celebrity hotspot Detroit shoe store reopens after 25 years

(WXYZ) — A local shoe store with a famous historical past has once again opened its doors for business.

From sandals to boots to even a variety of colors and designs.

"It's got to be unique, and it's got to be different, and this is what we offer," said Baron Harris, owner of Mr B's Shoes in Southfield.

Baron was 16 when he started selling women's shoes for other vendors. His passion for footwear led him to open Mr. B's Shoes in Greektown in 1996. With a unique collection, Baron says the store quickly became a go-to spot for celebrities.

"Immature, Chris Rock, Patti Labelle, Shaq, Steve Harvey, Notorious BIG, Mary J Blige, Maysa, Jalen Rose, Mr. Hennessy, Too Short, Peabo Bryson and more" said Harris.

All buying shoes either for themselves or for their significant others.

"So what made you close the store?" asked 7 Action News.

"What happened is the times changed. Before the casinos, everyone dressed, and went to concert, it was nothing for them to spend 1000s of dollars to just be seen at concerts, or when the casinos came, it dried up a bit. They didn't want to spend all that money. Downtown changed. We had to change," said Harris.

Fast forward now, and after seeing the demand for ladies' shoes ramp up, Mr. B's Shoes is back. In fact, last month this store marked its 1st anniversary. But regardless of how times have changed, Baron says his belief in quality footwear will always be the same.

"I have a tendency to say a cheap shoe is, like a cheap man, they don't last long," said Harris.

Meanwhile, when selecting a perfect pair of shoes at any store, Baron recommends bringing your matching outfit along to try out what's trending and what's setting your style statement.

"Any color that's really hot right now?" asked 7 Action News.

"Right now, Lime is extremely hot," said Harris.

"Baron, how do we differentiate between a good pair of shoes and an average pair of shoes?" asked 7 Action News.

"First of all you should look for all leather shoes, leather soles, leather upper, leather always your feet to breathe, so your feet stay cooler. When you have a manmade sole and upper, your feet perspire more and the sweat is absorbed by the shoe and dry rot inside out," said Harris.

Mr. B's Shoes is also launching a shoe-designing program. To learn more, visit their website.