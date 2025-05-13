Chaldean Community Foundation expands with new $15 million center in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Chaldean Community Foundation is expanding its reach in metro Detroit with a new $15 million center in West Bloomfield, bringing cultural preservation services to complement its existing Sterling Heights location.

In metro Detroit, the presence of the Chaldean community is strong.

"Metro Detroit's home to the largest Chaldean community outside of Iraq, numbering some 200,000 who are contributing $18 billion to Michigan's economy. There's been quite an influx since 2007 after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq," said Martin Manna, president of Chaldean Community Foundation.

Manna explained that the new location will serve a bit different purpose than their Sterling Heights facility.

"A lot of what we do in Macomb County is acculturation, assimilation. We knew we needed a facility here in Oakland County where we have a large community in West Bloomfield for preservation," Manna said.

The foundation's Sterling Heights location currently serves 48,000 people annually from over 70 different countries.

The new 42,000-square-foot center in West Bloomfield will feature a library, TV studio, community demonstration kitchen and will eventually house the Chaldean Museum.

"It will be three times larger than its current size and they'll be adding a new gallery that's focused on genocide and displacement of our community," Manna said.

Additional amenities include a theater, business incubator, classrooms, gymnasium and a dedicated space for meeting with dignitaries.

"We had members of the Iraqi government we hosted here, we had some members of the Hungarian government. We'll always fly the U.S. flag and anybody else who is visiting," Manna said.

The West Bloomfield property has served various purposes over the years before becoming the foundation's new home.

"It was originally a school that was no longer used and then it had become sort of a center in the community that could rent out rooms, day care, things like that, but it had stopped being used," West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay said.

Warshay noted that previous plans to build condominiums on the property were rejected by local residents.

"The neighbors weren't too happy with it. They were concerned with the traffic, what it would do in the area. Because generally, we have two-lane roads," Warshay said.

The township leadership has embraced the foundation's new facility.

"It's truly a gem in the community," Warshay said.

The final phase of construction is expected to be completed in June, after which the center will open to the public. The center will also house the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce.

