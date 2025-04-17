Changes in Corktown: MDOT and city of Detroit host meeting on Michigan Avenue redesign

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Changes are coming to Corktown, with Michigan Avenue set to get an overhaul.

The road will be completely redone from Campus Martius Park to I-96. The project plan was first met with some criticism from Corktown business owners and residents. Among the issues were a lack of parking, limited lanes and removal of the iconic bricks.

Watch our September coverage on the plan in the video player below:

Progress vs. preservation: Michigan Avenue reconstruction plan discussed in Corktown

However, after months of working toward a solution, Michigan Department of Transportation and city of Detroit officials presented updated plans to the community.

“We modified the design to put in two traffic lanes in each direction. The other thing we heard was make Michigan Avenue safer — slow traffic down, make the sidewalk crossings shorter, just make it more of a main street than a thoroughfare,” MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi said. “Right now, it's thoroughfare. You see a lot of big trucks rumbling through here, you see a lot of vehicles at high speeds coming down Michigan Avenue — that’s going to stop.”

MDOT and the city held another community meeting Wednesday night, presenting their current plan to Detroiters. It includes more pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, wider sidewalks with outdoor cafe seating and coils in the road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles. It comes as the design is nearing the finish line.

“Michigan Avenue is getting older. The more you delay, the older it gets, the more expensive it gets," Morosi said. "So, we want to get this project moving.”

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and the total cost of the project will be $70 million. Officials say a redo of the road is much needed and hope it spurs further investment in the growing Corktown area.

“Anyone who has driven down Michigan Avenue over the last couple years probably has recognized it's pretty beat up. The bricks are not in great shape, it's a pretty bumpy ride, it's not exactly an inviting street to cross,” said Sam Krassenstein, deputy director of Public Works for the city of Detroit. "It's gonna be all new infrastructure, so new sidewalks, new roadway and it's gonna be a lot nicer than what's out there today.”

Krassenstein says they secured a $25 million grant to help fund the project, with the recently finished Michigan Central Station project being a major catalyst. The Detroit City Football Club is also soon building a new soccer stadium in Corktown.



Related video: Corktown reacts to new Detroit City Football Club stadium coming to their neighborhood

Corktown reacts to new Detroit City Football Club stadium coming to their neighborhood

“The timing is really perfect for us to come in and reinvest in all that infrastructure around the corridor to make it easier for people to go and patronize all these great businesses, bars and restaurants and to be able to get in and out of the downtown,” Krassenstein said. “We think that our investment is going to help drive further investment and development in the area.”

Taurean Thomas was one of the few dozen local residents who showed up to the meeting.

“I'm actually excited about it," said Thomas, who grew up in the area and now owns Corktown Originals, a local business that also supports local organizations. "It does need a change, it does need a refresh, but that refresh has to be done appropriately.”

Those in attendance all came with their own concerns.

“I'm concerned about the protected lanes," said Detroit resident Jacob VanDyke, who relies on his bike for transportation. "I worry about sight lines at intersections.”

Bob Roberts owns McShane’s Irish Pub, located on Michigan Avenue in the heart of Corktown. He was also in attendance and has been following the project closely.

“Every restauranter knows as soon as you put a 'road closed' sign in front of their business or construction sign, you lose 40 to 50 percent right off the bat,” Roberts said. "It's really, really scary with small business right now.”

Roberts is also president of the Corktown Business Association, which had pushed back on MDOT's original proposal to reduce lanes and street parking. However, months of debate led to a mutual decision.

“We're extremely happy with it. We had eight major issues with MDOT and they solved seven of the eight,” Roberts said. “They are doing everything they can to ensure Michigan Avenue is never shut down.”

The one remaining issue is the iconic bricks on Michigan Avenue, which will still be removed. However, they will instead be reincorporated onto sidewalks or different areas along the corridor. New bricks will be added to some parts of the road.

"We're happy that they’re going to bookend Michigan Avenue with it (bricks)," Roberts said. “You'll get that same feel that rumble under your tires.”

July 2024 coverage: Corktown business owners, residents fear MDOT'S plan to rebuild Michigan Ave. will ruin nostalgic vibe

Many fear MDOT plans for Michigan Ave. will ruin Corktown's nostalgic vibe

“There’s just going to be new bricks on the road. So, it's just going to be in a narrower section, but they're still going to be out there, and the bricks that are out there today, we're looking at how can we repurpose those and salvage those," Krassenstein said. “It's part of the aesthetic and character and one of the many things that makes Corktown stand out."

“What they have right now I think is really cool with the bricks pulled up and being used in other places,” Thomas said. "It's the last piece of the original Michigan Avenue. It's a really important part of our history here in Corktown.”

While many of these stakeholders like the new plan, business owners still worry about the two years of construction still ahead.

“We're excited but in order for us to truly celebrate, we’re going to have to survive the next couple years,” Roberts said. "We understand what's at the end, but we want to make sure everyone that's here now is here to enjoy the end."