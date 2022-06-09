Charging decision in the Patrick Lyoya shooting death case to come Thursday

(WXYZ) — It's been more than two months since the April 4 shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he has reached a decision in the case, but has withheld that decision from the Lyoya family.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoya family, tells 7 Action News says he's upset that decision.

"I personally think that's just common courtesy but apparently Mr. Becker thinks differently," Johnson said.

The prosecutor's office said the announcement will be made at Michigan State Police, Sixth District Headquarters at 3 p.m.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Officer Christopher Schurr was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting on April 4.

Since the video of the incident was released in April, protestors have been taking to the streets to voice their frustrations. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Lyoya family have called for the officer who shot Patrick to be fired and charged.