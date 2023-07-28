Check-in with the Chief: 1-on-1 with Inkster's William Ratliff

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are 30 auxiliary officers in the city of Inkster who all volunteer to help their community.

Now, they have a new building to meet and make plans.

7 Action News visited Inkster to talk with Police Chief William Ratliff.

"The rehab has been phenomenal. It's a beautiful building that's right in the middle of the community," Ratliff said.

He said renovations will continue over the next few years.

"That resurgence in this community is important to us, but it's more important that we establish some presence as a police department in this area before any of that occurs," he said. "We want to be accessible to the people."

Ratliff, who grew up in Inkster, is the first chief to live in the city in 30 years, he said.

"It certainly says something to the community when the person in charge of policing their city is from that city," Ratliff said. "I live here. I'm apart of the community. People knock on my door all hours of the night that tell me their issues... it doesn't bother me at all. I knew what I signed up for when I took the job."

You can watch the full check-in with Ratliff in the video player above.