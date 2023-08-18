Check-in with the Chief: Sterling Heights’ Dale Dwojakowski

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights has been recognized nationally as the safest big city in Michigan.

About 135,000 people call it home. With the city providing residents with more recreation and walkable areas, the police chief says his department is focused on a partnership with the people.

During our check-in with Chief Dale Dwojakowski, he showed 7 Action News renovations to the city campus.

“The entire city campus — city hall, the police department, the court — was all completely redone,” Dwojakowski said. “This whole area is absolutely beautiful.”

The department focuses on community policing. Every weekend, there are officers on bikes and Segways cruising the parks, splash pad and other recreational areas.

“It is about being a part of the community. Our community policing efforts, I think, are second to none in the state,” Dwojakowski said. “We have a full community service bureau that does outreach programming. We work with our kids in all elementary, middle schools, high schools.”

He also said the city is leading in treatment programs to help with drug use.

Every five years, there is a citizen survey and every time, Sterling Heights receives the highest marks for satisfaction of its police and fire departments.

