Check out Ford Motor Company's new SUV: Edge ST

Jan 11, 2018
(WXYZ) - Ford is announcing a new addition to its SUV lineup today.

The automaker is expected to reveal the all-new performance enhanced Ford Edge ST. 

“Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience,” said Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager, in a news release. “Bringing a host of new technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel.”

The SUV will feature a post-impact braking, steering assist and adaptive cruise control.The new model will also include a quick-shifting all-new 8-speed automatic transmission.

The reveal comes just ahead of media week at the North American International Auto Show. 
 

