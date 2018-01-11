Check out Ford Motor Company's new SUV: Edge ST

(WXYZ) - Ford is announcing a new addition to its SUV lineup today.



The automaker is expected to reveal the all-new performance enhanced Ford Edge ST.

“Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience,” said Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager, in a news release. “Bringing a host of new technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel.”

The SUV will feature a post-impact braking, steering assist and adaptive cruise control.The new model will also include a quick-shifting all-new 8-speed automatic transmission.



The reveal comes just ahead of media week at the North American International Auto Show.

