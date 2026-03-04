Checker Bar reopens in downtown Detroit after 14-month closure following underground fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Checker Bar, a longtime staple in the heart of Detroit, reopened Wednesday after being closed for 14 months following an underground fire that forced owner Timothy Tharpe to shut down the historic establishment.

Crews spent months tearing out damaged walls, replacing wiring, scrubbing the floors and restoring everything from the 130-year-old tin ceiling to the iconic booths.

Tharpe said the restoration was about preserving what made the bar special.

"We couldn't take the character out of the Checker Bar — we knew it had to remain the Checker Bar," Tharpe said.

For Tharpe, reopening was about more than business. He said it was a promise to the community.

"The community support for the last 14 months — you know, 14 months — has been really what drove us forward and kept us going," Tharpe said.

On Wednesday, the bar was buzzing with familiar faces. The kitchen was turning out burgers and pizza, giving off the same energy that made Checker Bar a go-to hangout for generations.

Jeanette Pierce was one of the first customers through the door Wednesday, coming in for a burger.

"We were so excited for Checker Bar to reopen," Pierce said.

Pierce said Tharpe's commitment to the city made the reopening mean even more.

"Owners like Tim who really care — it's easy to like take a check and walk away, but he rebuilt because he believes in Detroit and we've got to support businesses like that," Pierce said.

WXYZ Checker Bar reopens

Other customers echoed the excitement.

"So excited to see them rise from the ashes, which is actually the motto for the City of Detroit," Pierce said.

Matthew Reece brought his wife and two sons downtown for lunch on Wednesday, saying he had been looking forward to the return.

"As soon as I saw they were rebuilding, I was ready for it, and the kids happen to have the day off, so brought everybody in," Reece said.

Reece did not hold back when asked about the food.

"Honestly, it's the best burger in all of downtown," Reece said.

WXYZ Checker Bar reopens

Customer Row summed up what the reopening means for the area.

"I think it's great for the atmosphere and just down here period," Row said.

Customer Max Moross kept it simple. "I am glad it's back open," Moross said.

Tharpe closed with a message to the loyal customers who stuck by Checker Bar through the long closure.

"Thank you all for your love and support of the Checker Bar," Tharpe said.

