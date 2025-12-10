Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Checking out the road conditions in metro Detroit as a winter storm moves through

With the winter storm hitting metro Detroit overnight, we sent our crew out in live drive to see what the roads look like. Here's the latest update around 5 a.m.
Checking out the highway conditions in metro Detroit amid a winter storm
(WXYZ) — A winter storm is moving through metro Detroit, bringing a combination of snow, sleet and rain to the area. It started overnight and continues through Wednesday morning.

We sent our Ryan Marshall out in a live-drive to see the conditions of the roads and if they will improve throughout the morning.

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking snow, rain & sleet in metro Detroit

Checking out the highway conditions in metro Detroit amid a winter storm

How are the secondary roads looking in metro Detroit

Seeing how the highways and local roads look in metro Detroit

