How you can track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A winter storm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is bringing snow, sleet and rain to the area.

The storm is making roads a mess on Wednesday morning, so be sure to take it slow on the roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, which is responsible for state highways and roads, has the feature on the "MI Drive" website.

All you have to do is go to the website and then click the snowplow icon in the legend on the left side of the screen.

Wayne County also has the feature to track and view cameras from their snowplows. Again, just go to their website and https://compass.waynecountymi.com/ and it will give you an option to check out the live feeds from snowplows.