Chelsea High School student arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two students

CHELSEA (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old Chelsea High School student has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting two other students.

Chelsea Police Department say they were contacted by the school on Nov. 4 after one of the victims reported to a counselor that she had been sexually assaulted the week prior. Police say during their investigation, they were able to identify a second victim.

Police say the second victim and her family are cooperating with the investigation and they believe additional charges are coming.

"The incredible bravery that these two young women have shown by coming forward and reporting the events should be commended and I hope will be an inspiration to others," Chelsea Police Department Chief Kevin Kazyak said in a statement.

The suspect remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Youth Center.

Right now, officials say they are working to identify any additional victims or witnesses.

Action News spoke to a concerned parent who said school and district officials have not shed any light on what is only being described to them as a "student misconduct allegation."

"I was very surprised and, I guess, shocked to hear that there's potentially a concern that there may be more victims," the parent said. "I feel like the school needs to tell the whole story so that we have an opportunity to talk to our kids."

In a statement to parents Wednesday afternoon, Chelsea School District Superintendent Michael Kapolka did not mention that the allegation involves sexual assaults.

"In cases such as this where the misconduct involves potential criminal activity or violation of district policy, we immediately work in concert with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all parties involved as well as to ensure a thorough investigation occurs," Kapolka wrote.

Kapolka said they have been cooperating with Chelsea Police, but that he could not disclose additional information because it's an open investigation and for confidentiality reasons.

Kapolka, who declined to do an on-camera interview, did speak to 7 Action News reporter Kimberly Craig in his office but would not say if the victims reported being sexually assaulted on school property.

He did say that they were adding 10 to 15 additional surveillance cameras to the high school.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-475-9122.