CHELSEA — A bomb was safely removed from a gas station in Chelsea Friday morning, police say.

WATCH Megan's report here:

Chelsea man describes finding pipe bomb while filling up his tank

The explosive device was found at the Speedway gas station on Main Street near Old US Highway 12. Chelsea police said the department received a call around 7:30 a.m. from the gas station about a possible pipe bomb on the property.

Cameron Blaker Photo of explosive at gas station

Cameron Blaker, who stops at the gas station nearly every day, noticed the suspicious object while filling up his tank.

"I mean I seen the fuse, so I thought maybe a firework or something like that because you couldn't really see it between the trash can and the gas pump," Blaker said.

WXYZ Cameron Blaker, Found explosive at gas station in Chelsea

After noticing the object, Blaker went inside the gas station to alert employees.

"I'm pretty sure there's a pipe bomb out there by the gas pump. And they were shocked, and they ran out there as soon as I said it. And he said yeah that's a pipe bomb," Blaker said.

Employees moved the device away from the pump and called police.

When officers arrived, they found an item that resembled an explosive device and blocked off the area.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and confirmed the item was an explosive device and removed it.

This has left regulars shocked and confused.

“I’m really shocked that it would happen here and It would be interesting to find out the motive too," Steve Stanley said.

WXYZ Steve Stanley, Regular at the gas station

He is glad Blaker noticed the device and got the employees involved.

“I’m glad he said something. Cuz a lot of innocent people could have been hurt. That’s terrible," Stanley said.

Chelsea police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Speedway.

Authorities are reminding anyone who comes across a suspicious package or a possible explosive device to not touch it, back up and call their local police department.

This is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122, option 3 or option 7 for the anonymous tip line.