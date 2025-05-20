Chemical spill forces Middlebelt and 8 Mile roads to close during hazmat cleanup

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A chemical spill in Farmington Hills forced officials to close Middlebelt Road near 8 Mile Road on Monday.

Officials say ferric chloride leaked from a tractor trailer and onto the road. The Farmington Hills Fire Department responded to the scene around 5 p.m. The Livonia Fire Department also responded since the incident happened near the border of both cities.

The trucking company's cleanup crew also responded to helped at the scene.

Hazmat technicians with the Wayne Hazardous Materials Response Team, which consists of firefighters from the surrounding area, were activated to help contain the situation. The technicians wore specialized hazmat suits and entered the trailer to stop the leak.

Officials expected cleanup efforts to take several hours before reopening the road. As of late Monday night, the road remained closed.

