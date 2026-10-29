Chesterfield Township police investigate after BB gun used to shatter windows on multiple cars overnight

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Chesterfield Township police are investigating after multiple cars had their windows shattered overnight by what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun.

Lisa Birkmeier discovered the damage Wednesday morning when she went outside to find her car windows had been shattered. Her surveillance video shows a white SUV pulling up to her car parked along Red Creek Lane and firing multiple rounds.

"Pretty quick I found around 11:20 last night, a car slowly stopped by, shot at it numerous times," Birkmeier said.

Birkmeier said she will have to pay out of pocket to repair the damage.

"It's just frustrating. I'm going to have to pay out of pocket to fix all the windows. Windshield and two windows," Birkmeier said.

It wasn't until police arrived that she learned she wasn't the only victim.

"I called police to get a police report, and when they came, the officer mentioned it was the fourth or fifth call already that morning," Birkmeier said.

Chesterfield Township police say multiple cars were targeted overnight, including one car shot seven times on Julies Drive and a Jeep parked on Crosscreek Drive which had the driver's side window shattered and shots marking up the windshield.

Kelle Finn, the Jeep's owner, discovered the damage the following morning.

"As I stepped back I noticed, 'these are bullet holes in my windshield,'" Finn said.

Finn said he initially feared he had been singled out.

"Of course, first I thought I was being singled out for some strange reason or another, but then when I heard there was some other vehicles hit, I felt a little better like I wasn't just singled out," Finn said.

Finn's incident was also captured on surveillance video, showing the same white SUV. Both Finn and Birkmeier noted the vehicle has a distinct sound consistent with an electric vehicle.

Chesterfield Township police say no one is in custody. Both car owners are hoping someone comes forward with information.

"I was surprised I guess that somebody was so bold because so many people have cameras these days, so it's bound to get caught on somebody's video," Birkmeier said.

"I get it, you want to go out and have some fun, whatever you believe is fun, but at other people's expense? It's not right," Finn said.

Anyone with damage or information is asked to contact Chesterfield Township police.

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