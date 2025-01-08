Child witness testifies in day 3 of Jarvis Butts prelim in Na'Ziyah Harris case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nine people testified on day three of Jarvis Butts' preliminary hearing in the disappearance of 13-year-old Naziyah Harris, including his ex-fiancee.

Tashiana Davis said Butts was secretive with his phone and that she later learned he was juggling multiple women. She said she often drove Butts to court for another legal problem and that police eventually seized her vehicle because of this case.

WXYZ An undated courtesy photo of Na'Ziyah Harris.

A border patrol agent tasked with searching the River Rouge area for clothing testified to finding a onesie and a shoe. The significance of those items hasn't yet been revealed.

Valerie Smith testified that she noticed a photo ID on the ground in late March. After walking passed it for two and a half weeks, she said she picked it up and recognized Na'Ziyah as the missing girl she had just seen on the news. Smith then reported the ID to police.

Na'Ziyah hasn't been seen since Jan. 9, 2024.

A lab scientist also testified that she found Butts' DNA evidence on various items connected to Harris.

Prosecutors lay out evidence against suspect in Na'Ziyah Harris case

Perhaps the strongest testimony Tuesday came from a child, Na'Ziyah's cousin. The girl, who was 8 years old at the time, recalled two separate occasions she said Butts took her, Naziyah and another child to the auto shop where he worked.

She said the suspect had sex with Na'Ziyah on both occasions and that he had sex with another girl. She said the suspect also tried to have sex with her on the second occasion.

However, she said she kept refusing and Butts eventually took her home.

Court resumes Wednesday morning. The prosecution expects to call six more people to the stand.