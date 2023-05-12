Watch Now
China orders recall of 1.1M Teslas to fix accelerator pedal problem that raises crash risk

Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021,. Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because sounds played over an external speaker can obscure audible warnings for pedestrians. The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 11:28:51-04

DETROIT (AP) — Chinese safety regulators have ordered Tesla to recall 1.1 million vehicles because drivers might step on the accelerator for too long, increasing the risk of a crash.

The State Administration for Market Regulation says in a notice Friday that the recall involves imported S, X and 3 models , and the Chinese-made Models Y and 3. The recall starts May 29.

It was triggered because drivers aren't able to select the regenerative braking system and because of a lack of a warning when they press hard on the accelerator.

The notice says this can increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator.

