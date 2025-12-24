Christmas Eve reunions fill Detroit Metro Airport as families gather for the holidays

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Christmas Eve brought emotional reunions to Detroit Metro Airport as travelers from across the world arrived home to spend the holidays with family.

The McNamara Terminal buzzed with hugs, happy tears and holiday cheer as Michiganders made their way back from destinations ranging from Orlando to Kuwait.

"I was really grateful to get the time off and to come back home," said Olivia Skierski, who traveled from Orlando.

WXYZ

Hannah Sheikh and her family waited eagerly for Olivia's arrival, welcoming her with warm embraces. For Skierski, being surrounded by loved ones made the season even more meaningful.

"This time of year, I really love it, so being around family makes it even more special. So I am grateful to get the time to spend even if it's just for a few days," Skierski said.

WXYZ

Michael Heugh experienced an especially poignant homecoming after serving in Kuwait for a year. His father John Heugh greeted him with a big hug at the gate.

"It's honestly a magical moment. Honestly because overseas, it's an entirely different experience," Michael Heugh said.

"Very excited. Very excited," John Heugh said.

WXYZ

The airport scenes captured the essence of long-awaited reunions, with some families seeing each other for the first time in months or even years.

Fred Edmund beamed as he welcomed his son Eric back from Seattle.

"I just love having him here. He's the best," Fred Edmund said.

WXYZ

"It's just really nice to see family and spend time with them and see my friends from high school and all their kids grown up," Eric Edmund said.

For Kristin Nash, the homecoming held extra significance as her first trip back to Michigan since 2019.

"This is my first time home since 2019, so it's really nice," Nash said.

WXYZ

While some travelers enjoyed smooth flights, others faced holiday travel challenges including cancellations and rebookings.

"We still ended up with a canceled flight and rebooking and layovers, but we made it," said Megan Backer, who traveled from California.

Despite the obstacles, every arrival told a story of distance overcome and anticipation fulfilled. For many families, Christmas truly began the moment their loved ones walked through the airport doors.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

