Christmas parade, tree lightings and sports among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The month of December is here and many cities and local organizations are embracing the holiday spirit with events across metro Detroit.

In addition to the holiday fun, the Lions, Pistons and Red Wings all play in Detroit this weekend.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field during week 13 of NFL football.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Sunday 6 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are home Sunday to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings play the Vegas Golden Nights at Little Caesars Arena Saturday.

Noel Nights



Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown

North and south of Warren Avenue in Midtown Detroit

The 48th annual Noel Night is returning to Midtown Detroit for the first time since 2019. The walkable holiday celebration is one of the most magical nights in the city and will have free indoor and outdoor programming, holiday shopping, art installations, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, performances and more. Close to 100 venues are participating, including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Michigan Science Center.

Orion Lighted Christmas Parade



Saturday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Lake Orion

The streets of downtown Lake Orion will be filled with volunteers dressed in Christmas decor and covered in lights as they deck the halls. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are set appear during the event and afterward. They will greet parade-goers at the corner of Broadway and Shadbolt streets for photos. This event has been a tradition in the community since 1989.

"The Nutcracker"



Saturday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

"The Nutcracker" returns to the city of Dearborn with three shows featuring performers from Ballet Americana and the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra. This Yuletide fantasy is a show the whole family can enjoy "with angels and sugarplums, a magic prince, a dreamy young girl, a mysterious old man and a Christmas tree that grows sky high," organizers say.

Tree lighting events



Birmingham Friday 6 p.m to 9 p.m.; Dexter Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Pontiac Friday 6 p.m.

Shain Park at 270 W Merrill Street in Birmingham; Hudson Mills Activity Center at 8801 N Territorial Road in Dexter; 50th District Courthouse at 70 N Saginaw Street in Pontiac

Several metro Detroit communities are hosting tree lightings this weekend. The Birmingham Holiday Tree Lighting kicks off the Winter Markt with Christmas caroling and Santa Claus on site. At the Dexter Tree Lighting Ceremony, the lights will turn on right at 5:45 p.m. Guests are invited to hike the nature trail on a Glow Walk then warm up at the amphitheater with hot cocoa and treats. Ahead of Pontiac's tree lighting, singers will go caroling at businesses at 5:30 p.m., inviting everyone to join the tree lighting.

