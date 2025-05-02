Christopher Schurr takes stand in his own defense in Patrick Lyoya murder case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The case of Christopher Schurr entered day five of testimony with the former Grand Rapids police officer taking the stand in his own defense.

Schurr is on trial for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop. A jury must decide if the shooting was justified.

This is the first time Schurr has spoken publicly about the April 2022 incident.

Schurr's defense attorney asked him, "Do you understand you have a right not to testify?"

"I do," Schurr replied.

His attorney then asked, "Why are you testifying?"

Schurr explained, "I feel like it's important to get my side of the story out."

The former officer relived April 4, 2022. He said he stopped Lyoya because Lyoya's license plate didn't match the vehicle.

Officer-worn body camera and other video from that day played in court.

Schurr said after commanding Lyoya to get back in his vehicle four or five times, Lyoya tried to get away and then a three-minute scuffle ensued.

The former officer said he pulled out his taser because kneeing Lyoya several times wasn't doing anything. When Lyoya grabbed his taser, Schurr said he feared for his life. Schurr's defense attorney referenced Schurr's formal training in which he said he was taught that "action beats reaction."

The defense asked, "What does that mean here in that scenario for you?"

Schurr replied, "If I had waited for him to point it at me, it would have been too late."

His attorney then asked, "What were you fearful of?"

Schurr said, "That he was going to use it on me, and I was going to die."

His attorney said, "Under your training, Chris, are you required to wait to be seriously injured or killed before you can resort to deadly force?

"No," Schurr replied.

His attorney followed up with, "So what did you do next?"

"I shot him," Schurr recalled.

The defense asked, "Why?"

Schurr explained, "I believe that if I had not done it at that time, I wasn't going to go home."

However, during cross-examination, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker suggested Lyoya was simply trying to get away and that nothing indicated Lyoya wanted to hurt Schurr.

Prosecutor Becker said, "He never said he was going to kill you, right?"

Schurr replied, "No."

Becker said, "Never said he was going to hit you."

Schurr replied, "No."

Becker said, "Never said he was going to kick your butt or do anything bad to you."

Schurr said, "Not that I recall. No."

The prosecutor then said, "This entire incident he was trying to get away from you."

Schurr said, "Up until the end."

Becker replied, "When you were on top of him, right?"

Schurr said, "I was on top of him. Yeah."

Becker said, "And he was trying to push himself up."

Schurr replied, "Yes."

The prosecutor said, "And you thought he was going to turn the taser on you."

Schurr said, "That's what I believed. Yes."

Becker asked, "That's what you believed?"

"Yes," Schurr replied.

The defense then called two law enforcement experts to the stand to testify on decision-making and reaction time. Both suggested a lot is at play in the heat of the moment. Testimony resumes Monday.

Also on Friday, Attorney Benjamin Crump held a press conference with the Lyoya family. He said a traffic stop doesn't warrant a death sentence.

