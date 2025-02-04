City council members in Highland Township approve new Sheetz gas station

HIGHLAND TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — City council members in Highland Township are giving the thumbs up to a proposal to open a new Sheetz gas station.

The proposal was approved during last night's council meeting, which was packed with residents both for and against the new business.

The new location will be at M-59 and Milford Road.

This approval comes after Sheetz locations were voted down earlier this yearin Farmington Hills and Livonia. This will be the second Sheetz location in Michigan, with the Romulus location that opened last August being the first.

Sheetz released the statement below on the vote, via Public Affairs Manager Nick Ruffner:

“We are grateful for the Highland Township Board of Trustee’s continued support and unanimous approval of our request for Special Land Use at the corner of Michigan 59 and Milford Road. This decision reflects the board’s dedication to driving growth, attracting investment and creating good jobs for residents.

We continue to hear loud and clear the overwhelming support for Sheetz across greater Detroit. In addition to tonight’s approval, the city of Romulus continues to welcome our store with open arms and we have secured approvals for nine other locations in surrounding communities with more approved projects in the pipeline.

We look forward to continuing our work with Highland Township officials in the months ahead to provide new and innovative convenience offerings that people in this area are asking for.”

